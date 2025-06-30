Shubhanshu conducts experiments on 'future food'

12:24





Peggy Whitson continued work on the Cancer in LEO investigation by capturing imaging samples aimed at uncovering how cancer behaves in microgravity.





The study, in collaboration with the Sanford Stem Cell Institute, could lead to new treatment approaches for aggressive cancers on Earth, Axiom Space stated.





She also documented student hardware and experiments for the Saudi Space Agency's Microgravity Challenge, which saw over 80,000 submissions from students across the Arab world.





Pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu "Shux" Shukla focused on the space microalgae experiment by deploying sample bags and imaging algae strains that may become future food sources on long-duration missions.





The crew also collected data for the Neuro Motion VR project, where astronauts perform cognitive tasks using VR headsets while their brain activity is monitored, providing insight into how microgravity affects mental and motor functions.





Additionally, data was gathered for the Telemetric Health AI study, which combines biometric data with mission analytics to study spaceflight's impact on cardiovascular and balance systems.





Suave contributed to the Microfluidic Design experiment using KERMIT imaging tools to examine fluid behaviour in microgravity, aiming to develop devices for autonomous drug testing in space, Axiom Space noted.





In outreach efforts, Tibor Kapu had a virtual interaction with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.





Peggy and Suave also discussed radiation protection for astronauts with Axiom Space Chief Scientist Dr. Lucie Low. Tibor is scheduled to speak with Hungarian journalists about his experience aboard the station. Peggy and Tibor will also record the first mission update on the crew's adaptation and ongoing tasks.





These outreach and onboard activities follow the successful docking of the Axiom 4 mission aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday.





The Dragon spacecraft was ahead of schedule, autonomously docking at 4:05 pm (IST) to the space-facing port of the space station's Harmony module. NASA Flight Engineers Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers monitored Dragon's automated approach and docking manoeuvres.





Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA (European Space Agency) astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary lifted off at Noon IST on June 25, on the SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. -- ANI

