Rupee Expected To Depreciate To 87 Per Dollar By July-End: BS Poll

10:52





According to a Business Standard poll, the majority of respondents expect the rupee to depreciate to 87 a dollar by the end of July. However, the local currency is seen regaining ground against the greenback by the end of September. The rupee has underperformed its emerging market peers amid the latest bout of dollar softness.





"We expect the dollar to weaken against major currencies, especially the euro and yen. Against EM (emerging market) currencies we expect dollar weakness to be much less pronounced," said Abhishek Goenka, CEO, IFA Global.





"Among EM currencies, the rupee has underperformed considerably in the latest phase of dollar weakness. This has resulted in a significant correction of overvaluation in real effective exchange rate (REER) terms. We therefore expect the rupee to more closely track its Asian peers from here on, especially the yuan," Goenka added.





"However, prices of crude oil remain a key idiosyncratic risk for the rupee. It could come under pressure and underperform further if Brent crude goes above $90 per barrel owing to escalating tensions," he explained.





-- Anjali Kumari, Anupreksha Jain, Business Standard

After depreciating 1.29 per cent against the dollar this financial year, the rupee is expected to weaken more because of West Asian military conflicts, with the expectation that prices of crude oil will rise.