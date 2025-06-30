HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Relief for Maha ex-minister Nawab Malik in 2021 defamation case

Mon, 30 June 2025
Share:
22:30
image
A magistrate court here on Monday closed defamation proceedings against former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik after BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj withdrew his complaint.

"The accused stands acquitted of the offence under IPC section 500 (defamation) and the proceeding is hereby closed," the court ruled.

Kamboj had filed the application for withdrawal of the case under section 257 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The said provisions allow a complainant to withdraw their complaint at any time before a final order is passed, provided the magistrate is satisfied with the grounds for withdrawal. If permitted, the magistrate will then acquit the accused.

"Since this court is desirous of keeping the said case on a day-to-day basis, I am desirous to withdraw the case filed against the accused as I will be unable to attend the court on a daily basis," Kamboj stated in his application.

"I have voluntarily decided to withdraw the case, and no undue pressure or coercion has been exerted upon me in this regard," it added.

In a complaint filed in court in 2021, Kamboj alleged that Malik had defamed him and his brother-in-law after the NCB raided a cruise ship in October of that year.

He claimed Malik, in a press conference on NCB arresting several persons including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, "purposefully and intentionally defamed" him (Kamboj) and his brother-in-law Rishab Sachdev.

He had sought action against Malik for allegedly committing offences under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bike-borne men rape, rob car occupants on Pune highway
LIVE! Bike-borne men rape, rob car occupants on Pune highway

BRICS to back India on terror, condemn Pahalgam attack
BRICS to back India on terror, condemn Pahalgam attack

The formulations in the declaration in reference to terrorism is going to be to our "satisfaction", Dammu Ravi, secretary (economic relations) in the external affairs ministry said on Monday.

4 people shot dead in Manipur; Kuki group claims role
4 people shot dead in Manipur; Kuki group claims role

Preliminary reports suggested that they were shot from a point-blank range, another official in the Churachandpur district headquarters said.

Kolkata law college suspends classes indefinitely
Kolkata law college suspends classes indefinitely

The authorities of the South Calcutta Law College, where a student was allegedly by an alumnus and two of her seniors, decided to suspend classes for all students for an indefinite period, a notification issued on Monday said.

Is This Why Trump Met Pak Army Chief?
Is This Why Trump Met Pak Army Chief?

'Trump's sons, and the son of Trump's Mideast envoy Steven Witkoff, are in the crypto business and recently signed deals with Pakistan's crypto council.''It may not be coincidental that not long before the Trump-Munir meeting, the head...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD