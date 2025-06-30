Relief for Maha ex-minister Nawab Malik in 2021 defamation case

22:30





"The accused stands acquitted of the offence under IPC section 500 (defamation) and the proceeding is hereby closed," the court ruled.





Kamboj had filed the application for withdrawal of the case under section 257 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).





The said provisions allow a complainant to withdraw their complaint at any time before a final order is passed, provided the magistrate is satisfied with the grounds for withdrawal. If permitted, the magistrate will then acquit the accused.





"Since this court is desirous of keeping the said case on a day-to-day basis, I am desirous to withdraw the case filed against the accused as I will be unable to attend the court on a daily basis," Kamboj stated in his application.





"I have voluntarily decided to withdraw the case, and no undue pressure or coercion has been exerted upon me in this regard," it added.





In a complaint filed in court in 2021, Kamboj alleged that Malik had defamed him and his brother-in-law after the NCB raided a cruise ship in October of that year.





He claimed Malik, in a press conference on NCB arresting several persons including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, "purposefully and intentionally defamed" him (Kamboj) and his brother-in-law Rishab Sachdev.





He had sought action against Malik for allegedly committing offences under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. -- PTI

