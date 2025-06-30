Pray Amarnath yatra is a success: Omar

14:57

On the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, "We hope and pray that the yatra is a success, pilgrims come in good numbers, offer prayers, and go back safely. We have made the necessary arrangements to facilitate the pilgrims. The LG chaired two meetings, one with political parties and one with the civil society. All necessary security arrangements have been made and we are eagerly waiting for the pilgrims to arrive. The yatra will be flagged off from Jammu on 2 July and they will be welcomed here."