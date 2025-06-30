HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pray Amarnath yatra is a success: Omar

Mon, 30 June 2025
14:57
On the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, "We hope and pray that the yatra is a success, pilgrims come in good numbers, offer prayers, and go back safely. We have made the necessary arrangements to facilitate the pilgrims. The LG chaired two meetings, one with political parties and one with the civil society. All necessary security arrangements have been made and we are eagerly waiting for the pilgrims to arrive. The yatra will be flagged off from Jammu on 2 July and they will be welcomed here."

LIVE! Toddler dies after falling into boiling pot just like sister

Kolkata gangrape pre-planned, victim targeted from 1st day

Kolkata Police has launched a search for mobile videos allegedly filmed by the trio.

8 dead in suspected explosion at Telangana pharma plant

Several workers are feared trapped at the accident site in the Sigachi pharma company at the Pashamylaram industrial estate and efforts were on to rescue them, they said.

Asim Munir targets India again, rakes up Kashmir

In a provocative speech at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir once again escalated rhetoric against India, accusing New Delhi of launching unprovoked attacks on Pakistan and stoking...

Just How Did Shefali Jariwala Die?

Three days after her death on June 27, it is still unclear how Shefali Jariwala, 42, died.

