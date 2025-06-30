HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Plea in SC seeks judicial intervention into Kolkata rape case

Mon, 30 June 2025
14:54
A plea (letter petition) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking urgent judicial intervention in the recent alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old law student in South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata. 

The petitioner, Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, has sought a court-monitored CBI investigation of the incident to ensure an impartial and time-bound probe, free from political influence. Furthermore, the plea seeks immediate protection for the victim, her family members, witnesses, and her legal representatives. The plea has also sought directions from the top court to implement comprehensive safety measures in educational institutions, including mandatory CCTV surveillance, women's safety cells, and regular security audits. -- ANI

