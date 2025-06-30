HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Our govt will last for 5 years like a rock: Siddaramaiah

Mon, 30 June 2025
14:34
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday stressed that the government in the state will last for five years like a "rock". Amidst speculations about Siddaramaiah's differences with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka CM held his hand while addressing reporters in Mysuru. 

"Our government will last for 5 years like a rock. We will come together," CM Siddaramiah said While addressing the issue of Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala's visit, Siddaramaiah stressed that he has come to strengthen the party organisation. 

"He is coming to the state to strengthen the organisation. He will do his job", Karnataka CM said. When questioned about a statement from the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, who had said that the CM will not inaugurate the Dusshera festival this year, the CM said that the government will remain intact. 

"What do you think, will I inaugurate Dussehra. DK Shivakumar and I are together, and this government will remain intact for five years like a rock. BJP is known for lies; that's what they do. Sriramulu lost elections and made statements. We are intact and we don't care for any comments from them," he said. -- ANI

