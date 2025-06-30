HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Now, Reservation Charts 8 Hrs Before Departure

Mon, 30 June 2025
08:47
The Railways will publish the passenger reservation chart 8 hours before the trains departure, it announced on Sunday.

'Currently, the reservation chart is prepared four hours before the departure of the train. This creates uncertainty for the passengers. Wherever passengers are coming from a nearby area to catch the train, this uncertainty can cause serious problems,' the railways said.

To remove this uncertainty, the board has proposed preparing the reservation chart eight hours before the departure. 

'For trains departing before 1400 hours, the chart will be prepared the previous day at 2100 hrs itself. The railway minister agreed with this proposal and directed the board to start implementing this in phases so that there is no disruption,' it said.

Previously, the ministry's intent was to replicate a pilot model undertaken by the railways' Bikaner division, where it published charts 24 hours before departure. Officials did not clarify the reasons behind the reduction of the window to 8 hours.

-- Dhruvaksh Saha, Business Standard

