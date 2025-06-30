Navy ship rescues Oman-bound vessel on fire

10:32





13 Indian naval personnel and 5 crew members are currently involved in firefighting operations.





"Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, mission deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from Pulau-flagged MT Yi Cheng 6, on 29 June. The vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin, transiting from Kandla, India, to Shinas, Oman, experienced a major fire in the engine room and total power failure onboard.





"The firefighting team and equipment from INS Tabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter. 13 Indian naval personnel and 05 crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in firefighting operations, with the intensity of fire onboard reduced drastically," the Indian navy spokesperson said.

Indian Navy's warship INS Tabar, on a mission in the Gulf of Oman, received a distress call from a ship named MT Yi Cheng 6 after which it sprung into action and began firefighting operations.