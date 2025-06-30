Musk slams Trump's 'beautiful bill' as 'utterly insane'

16:12





"Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party," Musk said in an X post on Saturday. In another message, he branded the Senate draft as "utterly insane and destructive," stating, "It will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!" The Hill noted.





Musk has previously slammed the bill, describing it as a "disgusting abomination." "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," he wrote in early June on X, according to The Hill. On Saturday, Senate Republicans narrowly advanced the 1,000-page legislation to enact Trump's agenda, despite opposition from Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). Paul opposed a $5 trillion increase in the debt limit, while Tillis warned the bill would cost North Carolina USD 38.9 billion in Medicaid funding.





Musk also engaged in a public feud with Trump following his departure from the Trump administration, during which he called for the former president's impeachment and accused him of being linked to the files of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Amid mounting conservative dissent, US President Donald Trump has urged Senate Republicans to overrule the chamber's parliamentarian to secure passage of key provisions in the sweeping domestic policy bill, The Hill reported.





In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump endorsed Republican Representative Greg Steube's call to bypass the Senate Parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, who recently ruled against including certain Medicaid cuts in the Senate version of Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill." "Great, Congressman Greg Steube is 100% correct. An unelected Senate Staffer (Parliamentarian), should not be allowed to hurt the Republicans Bill. Wants many fantastic things out. NO! DJT," Trump wrote. -- ANI

Tech billionaire Elon Musk strongly criticised President Trump's "big, beautiful bill," calling it "political suicide for the Republican Party," The Hill reported.