MS Dhoni files trademark application for 'Captain Cool'

Mon, 30 June 2025
18:19
Pic: BCCI
Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a trademark application for the phrase 'CAPTAIN COOL', a sobriquet widely associated with his calm on-field demeanour. 

According to the Trade Marks Registry portal, the application's status is 'accepted and advertised'. It was published in the official trademark journal on June 16. The application was filed on June 5. 

The proposed trademark is registered under the category for sports training, providing sports training facilities, sports coaching and services. 

No comments could immediately be obtained from Dhoni. 

Interestingly, another company, Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Pvt Ltd, had earlier filed a similar application for the phrase. However, that application's status is showing as 'rectification filed'. 

Earlier this month, Dhoni was inducted into the ICC's Hall of Fame for the year 2025 along with seven cricketers, including Australian great Matthew Hayden and South Africa's Hashim Amla. 

The ICC hailed Dhoni as a player who excelled not just in numbers but also in "extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity". 

"Celebrated for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous, but also a trailblazer in the shorter formats, MS Dhoni's legacy as one of the game's greatest finishers, leaders and wicketkeepers has been honoured with his induction into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame," the ICC statement had said.

-- PTI

