Markets fall after 4-day rally dragged by bank stocks

16:29





During the day, it tanked 576.77 points or 0.68 per cent to 83,482.13. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 120.75 points or 0.47 per cent to 25,517.05. From the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards. However, Trent, State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers. -- PTI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Monday after a four-day rally amid emergence of profit-taking, mainly in bank stocks. After staying in the negative territory throughout the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex later dropped 452.44 points or 0.54 per cent to settle at 83,606.46.