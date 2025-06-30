HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets fall after 4-day rally dragged by bank stocks

Mon, 30 June 2025
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Monday after a four-day rally amid emergence of profit-taking, mainly in bank stocks. After staying in the negative territory throughout the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex later dropped 452.44 points or 0.54 per cent to settle at 83,606.46.

During the day, it tanked 576.77 points or 0.68 per cent to 83,482.13. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 120.75 points or 0.47 per cent to 25,517.05. From the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards. However, Trent, State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I stand firmly with Diljit: Naseeruddin Shah
12 dead in suspected explosion at Telangana pharma plant
At least 34 persons were injured in the explosion, triggered by a suspected chemical reaction, the health minister said.

Dalit minor converted, recruited for terror activities
A minor Dalit girl was lured from her village in Uttar Pradesh and taken to Kerala where she was coerced into converting ahead of being recruited for terrorist activities, police said on Monday, blowing the lid off a suspected...

Army foils infiltration bid on LoC, captures 'terrorist guide'
Army troops could not open fire on the terrorists due to the presence of Pakistani posts nearby, they said. Drone footage of the area showed a blood trail, indicating that the terrorists had suffered injuries due to the fall.

Is This Why Trump Met Pak Army Chief?
'Trump's sons, and the son of Trump's Mideast envoy Steven Witkoff, are in the crypto business and recently signed deals with Pakistan's crypto council.''It may not be coincidental that not long before the Trump-Munir meeting, the head...

