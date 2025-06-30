HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Market sentiment in favour of equities

Mon, 30 June 2025
In the past four trading days, the Sensex jumped 2,162.11 points or 2.64 per cent and the Nifty surged 665.9 points or 2.66 per cent. "The global market sentiment is moving in favour of equities on account of easing risk in the Middle East and the US trade deal hopes. 

However, the main domestic indices witnessed profit-booking after the recent rally. "Investors are now turning their attention to quarterly earnings and will refocus the markets on fundamentals for valuation support," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

LIVE! I stand firmly with Diljit: Naseeruddin Shah
12 dead in suspected explosion at Telangana pharma plant
At least 34 persons were injured in the explosion, triggered by a suspected chemical reaction, the health minister said.

Dalit minor converted, recruited for terror activities
A minor Dalit girl was lured from her village in Uttar Pradesh and taken to Kerala where she was coerced into converting ahead of being recruited for terrorist activities, police said on Monday, blowing the lid off a suspected...

Army foils infiltration bid on LoC, captures 'terrorist guide'
Army troops could not open fire on the terrorists due to the presence of Pakistani posts nearby, they said. Drone footage of the area showed a blood trail, indicating that the terrorists had suffered injuries due to the fall.

Is This Why Trump Met Pak Army Chief?
'Trump's sons, and the son of Trump's Mideast envoy Steven Witkoff, are in the crypto business and recently signed deals with Pakistan's crypto council.''It may not be coincidental that not long before the Trump-Munir meeting, the head...

