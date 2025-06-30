Market sentiment in favour of equities

16:31





However, the main domestic indices witnessed profit-booking after the recent rally. "Investors are now turning their attention to quarterly earnings and will refocus the markets on fundamentals for valuation support," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In the past four trading days, the Sensex jumped 2,162.11 points or 2.64 per cent and the Nifty surged 665.9 points or 2.66 per cent. "The global market sentiment is moving in favour of equities on account of easing risk in the Middle East and the US trade deal hopes.