HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Law student gangrape: BJP fact-finding team heads to WB

Mon, 30 June 2025
Share:
10:02
image
A four-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) departed for Kolkata on Monday morning to investigate the recent alleged gangrape of a law student at South Calcutta Law College, aiming to assess the law and order situation in West Bengal.

The committee includes former Union Minister and ex-police officer Satpal Singh, former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra.

Speaking to ANI, Satpal Singh stated that the committee members would speak to all the stakeholders and try to meet the family members of the victims.

Singh also hoped that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would allow their team to visit all the places.

He said, "Women are becoming unsafe in West Bengal. Last year, a similar incident occurred in RG Kar Medical College, after which there were several protests against the West Bengal government. Now, another incident took place at the Law College. The main accused is said to be a member of the TMC. The statements made by the members of the state government show their mindset. It is a very unfortunate incident..."

"We will talk to all the stakeholders about the security arrangements in the college, and we will also try to meet the family members of the victim. We will also ask the police what they have done. I hope Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will allow our team to visit all the places..." Singh added.

Former Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said that there would be a factual investigation to determine how a person who has been involved in criminal incidents was allowed to enter the University.

"There will be a factual investigation to see how a person who has been involved in criminal incidents was allowed to enter the University. The biggest thing is that there is a female Chief Minister in West Bengal, and such horrible incidents are happening there again and again... I am not in favour of such incidents, wherever they happen..." Lekhi stated.

The committee has been tasked with visiting the incident site and submitting its probe report to the BJP National President JP Nadda. The party had strongly condemned the crime and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On June 25, a female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area. The police have arrested four persons, including the main accused Manojit Mishra, and formed a five-member Special team to investigate the incident. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Navy ship rescues Oman-bound vessel on fire
LIVE! Navy ship rescues Oman-bound vessel on fire

IAEA chief: Iran may restart uranium enrichment in months
IAEA chief: Iran may restart uranium enrichment in months

While the final military and intelligence assessment has yet to come, Trump has repeatedly claimed to have "completely and totally obliterated" Tehran's nuclear programme.

'She broke 40-year marriage': TMC MP slams Mahua Moitra
'She broke 40-year marriage': TMC MP slams Mahua Moitra

Kalyan Banerjee claimed that Moitra, the Krishnanagar MP, was back in India after her honeymoon and started attacking him.

No English, no relatives: Indian woman goes missing in US
No English, no relatives: Indian woman goes missing in US

According to the New York Post, the woman, identified as Simran, arrived on a flight from India on June 20. Surveillance footage shows the woman looking at her phone and seemingly waiting for someone, police said.

Man kills 4-yr-old daughter for asking money to buy chocolate
Man kills 4-yr-old daughter for asking money to buy chocolate

Accused's wife Varsha has demanded capital punishment for her husband.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD