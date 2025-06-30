HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kolkata law college suspends classes indefinitely after gang rape

Mon, 30 June 2025
19:00
The authorities of the South Calcutta Law College, where a student was allegedly by an alumnus and two of her seniors, decided to suspend classes for all students for an indefinite period, a notification issued on Monday said. 

The decision was taken by the governing body of the college.

"All BA LLB and LLM (General and Honours) classes of South Calcutta Law College will be suspended and the college premises will remain closed for all students until further notice as decided by the Governing Body," the notification, issued by the college authorities on June 29, said.

The Special Investigating Team (SIT), probing the case, have sealed the union room, the guard's room and the gates of the college as a part of their investigation.

"The guard room, union room, one washroom and a gate have been sealed as a part of our probe into the matter. These rooms were the place where she was tortured by the three accused," a senior police officer of Kolkata Police said.

The police have arrested four persons -- prime accused Monojit Mishra, the two other students and the security guard -- in connection with the crime.  -- PTI

