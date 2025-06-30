Kolkata law college suspends classes indefinitely after gang rape

The
authorities of the South Calcutta Law College, where a student was
allegedly by an alumnus and two of her seniors, decided to suspend
classes for all students for an indefinite period, a notification issued
on Monday said.
The decision was taken by the governing body of the
college.
"All BA LLB and LLM (General and Honours) classes of South
Calcutta Law College will be suspended and the college premises will
remain closed for all students until further notice as decided by the
Governing Body," the notification, issued by the college authorities on
June 29, said.
The Special Investigating Team (SIT), probing the case,
have sealed the union room, the guard's room and the gates of the
college as a part of their investigation.
"The guard room, union room,
one washroom and a gate have been sealed as a part of our probe into the
matter. These rooms were the place where she was tortured by the three
accused," a senior police officer of Kolkata Police said.
The police
have arrested four persons -- prime accused Monojit Mishra, the two other
students and the security guard -- in connection with the crime. -- PTI