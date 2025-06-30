Kolkata gangrape victim's lawyer is accused's batchmate

13:25

He said, "Based on the FIR registered by the victim the matter that came forward that it is a gang rape. The highest punishment shall not be less than 20 years and can exceed up to life imprisonment."





Arindam appreciated the swift action taken by the Bengal police force in making the arrests. Commenting on the Public interest litigation filed for bringing CBI into the probe, he said that, "I don't think there is a need to bring CBI. Kolkata police is more than sufficient to tackle anything."





He further denied having any knowledge regarding any unethical or immoral behaviour on the campus by the accused. He called the incident very unfortunate and mentioned that the victim is his student, and the accused was his batchmate.





Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gourav Vallabh demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the alleged gang rape of a law student in Kolkata stating that that the ruling TMC always tries to save the accused. Vallabh told ANI, "Despite having a woman Chief Minister, West Bengal has become rank 1 in the exploitation and atrocities against women. It happens every time that the accused is a member of the TMC. TMC always tries to save the accused. It does not stand with the family members of the victim. We demand the immediate resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee, and then only the victim's family will get justice. TMC has become synonymous with the atrocities being committed against women today. TMC MLAs who give statements like why the victim went when college was closed and what the party can do if a friend did such an act should think about how they will feel if something similar happened to women in their family, and others make such statements."





On June 25, a female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area. The police have arrested four persons, including the main accused Manojit Mishra, and formed a five-member Special team to investigate the incident.

