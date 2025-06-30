HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Iran can restart uranium enriching within months: IAEA

Mon, 30 June 2025
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said that US strikes on Iran fell short of causing total damage to its nuclear programme and that Tehran could restart enriching uranium "in a matter of months," contradicting US President Donald Trump's claims the US set Tehran's ambitions back by "decades", CNN reported. 

Grossi's comments appear to support an early assessment from the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency, which suggests the United States' strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites last week did not destroy the core components of its nuclear programme, and likely only set it back by months. 

While the final military and intelligence assessment has yet to come, Trump has repeatedly claimed to have "completely and totally obliterated" Tehran's nuclear programme.

The 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran began earlier this month when Israel launched an unprecedented attack it said aimed at preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb. Iran has insisted its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. 

The US then struck three key Iranian nuclear sites before a ceasefire began. The extent of the damage to Tehran's nuclear programme has been hotly debated ever since. -- ANI

