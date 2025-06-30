HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

I stand firmly with Diljit: Naseeruddin Shah

Mon, 30 June 2025
Share:
16:39
image
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah came out in support of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh amid the ongoing controversy against him for collaborating with Pakistani artist Hania Aamir in his film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. 

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Diljit's recent collaboration with Pakistani artist Hania Aamir is facing massive backlash from social media, celebrities and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). However, Naseeruddin Shah has now expressed his support for Diljit, clarifying that the singer wasn't responsible for the film's casting, and expressed his disapproval of restricting personal interactions between India and Pakistan. 

He wrote, "I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they've got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was. But no one knows who he is, whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned. What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan." 

He further expressed love for his "close friends and relatives" who reside in Pakistan. He wrote, "I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever i feel like it. And my response to those who will say, "Go to Pakistan", is "GO TO KAILASA" 

FWICE has officially boycotted Dosanjh for his collaboration with Pakistani actress Aamir, stating that the singer-actor's association with the Pakistani artists has allegedly "disrespected" the "Indian sentiments," especially following the terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22. 

"It is important to bring to your notice that the said film (Border 2) features actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has been officially boycotted by FWICE owing to his involvement with individuals and content that have deeply disrespected Indian sentiments, especially by associating with Pakistani artists known for their anti-lndia views, and participating in projects filmed in sensitive border locations like Pahalgam immediately following terror incidents targeting our armed forces," the letter read. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I stand firmly with Diljit: Naseeruddin Shah
LIVE! I stand firmly with Diljit: Naseeruddin Shah

12 dead in suspected explosion at Telangana pharma plant
12 dead in suspected explosion at Telangana pharma plant

At least 34 persons were injured in the explosion, triggered by a suspected chemical reaction, the health minister said.

Dalit minor converted, recruited for terror activities
Dalit minor converted, recruited for terror activities

A minor Dalit girl was lured from her village in Uttar Pradesh and taken to Kerala where she was coerced into converting ahead of being recruited for terrorist activities, police said on Monday, blowing the lid off a suspected...

Army foils infiltration bid on LoC, captures 'terrorist guide'
Army foils infiltration bid on LoC, captures 'terrorist guide'

Army troops could not open fire on the terrorists due to the presence of Pakistani posts nearby, they said. Drone footage of the area showed a blood trail, indicating that the terrorists had suffered injuries due to the fall.

Is This Why Trump Met Pak Army Chief?
Is This Why Trump Met Pak Army Chief?

'Trump's sons, and the son of Trump's Mideast envoy Steven Witkoff, are in the crypto business and recently signed deals with Pakistan's crypto council.''It may not be coincidental that not long before the Trump-Munir meeting, the head...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD