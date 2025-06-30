HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Honeymoon murder: Meghalaya tourists must hire guides

Mon, 30 June 2025
20:18
In a move aimed at enhancing the safety of tourists, the authorities in Meghalaya have made it compulsory for visitors to hire guides while participating in outdoor activities within the East Khasi Hills district, officials said on Monday.

The orders came a month after Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, planned by his wife during their honeymoon in the Sohra region of the state.

"In view of safety reasons, it is now mandatory for all tourists to take the services of a registered tourist guide while undertaking treks (and outdoor activities) in the area," East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Rosetta M Kurbah said in an order.

Mandatory guide services will not only ensure better safety for visitors but also help prevent incidents such as getting lost, sustaining injuries, or being vulnerable to criminal activities in isolated areas, she said.

Kurbah who is also the Chairperson of the District Tourism Promotion Society (DTPS) cited safety and security concerns following the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case that shook the state which also led to the arrest of eight people from Indore.

Tourism officials said the order would be strictly enforced, and violators may face penalties or be denied access to trekking routes.

The administration also plans to deploy more trained guides and work with local communities to implement the directive effectively.

The East Khasi Hills District has popular trekking destinations such as the double-decker living root bridge, waterfalls and meadows.

The tourism department has emphasised the need for better safety measures to protect the region's reputation as a safe and serene tourist destination. 

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has projected a significant growth of around two million footfalls this year and the department has lined up several programs, including the Cherry Blossom Festival, in which international artists will perform in the state capital.   -- PTI

