HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gangrape planned, victim targeted from day of admission

Mon, 30 June 2025
Share:
14:18
Monojit Mishra, the prime accused
Monojit Mishra, the prime accused
Three out of the four persons arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a female student at a city-based law college had pre-planned the assault, a police officer said on Monday.

Sleuths of the nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident also found that the three accused Monojit Mishra, Pratim Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed had a history of sexually harassing female students of the college. The fourth accused is the college's security guard. According to the officer, the trio would record such episodes on their mobile phones and later use the footage to blackmail the victims. 

"The entire matter was premeditated. The trio had been plotting for several days to carry out this torture on the victim. We have found that the victim was targeted by the prime accused from the very first day she got admission to the college," the police officer said. 

Kolkata Police has launched a search for mobile videos allegedly filmed by the trio. "Searches were conducted at the residences of accused Mukherjee and Ahmed on Sunday. We are looking for footage related to this and possibly other incidents," the officer said. The investigators also said a video clip of the June 25 alleged gangrape might have been shared by the accused. 

"We are trying to find out whether those clips were forwarded or shared with some other groups. In that case, we have to get in touch with those who have received that," the officer said. 

The SIT has prepared a list of over 25 people, mostly students of South Calcutta Law College, who were present at the educational institution on June 25 evening, he said. 

"All these people will be questioned in connection with the investigation. We have to find out what they witnessed that evening," he said. A female student of South Calcutta Law College in the city's Kasba area was allegedly gangraped by three persons, including an alumnus of the educational institution and two current students. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gangrape planned, victim targeted from day of admission
LIVE! Gangrape planned, victim targeted from day of admission

8 dead in suspected explosion at Telangana pharma plant
8 dead in suspected explosion at Telangana pharma plant

Several workers are feared trapped at the accident site in the Sigachi pharma company at the Pashamylaram industrial estate and efforts were on to rescue them, they said.

Asim Munir targets India again, rakes up Kashmir
Asim Munir targets India again, rakes up Kashmir

In a provocative speech at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir once again escalated rhetoric against India, accusing New Delhi of launching unprovoked attacks on Pakistan and stoking...

Is AIADMK Feeling Uncomfortable With BJP's Politics?
Is AIADMK Feeling Uncomfortable With BJP's Politics?

While acknowledging that they needed strong allies for a chance in the assembly polls, AIADMK cadres seemingly prefer actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to the BJP, owing to the latter's 'communal agenda' and consequent...

Is This Why Trump Met Pak Army Chief?
Is This Why Trump Met Pak Army Chief?

'Trump's sons, and the son of Trump's Mideast envoy Steven Witkoff, are in the crypto business and recently signed deals with Pakistan's crypto council.''It may not be coincidental that not long before the Trump-Munir meeting, the head...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD