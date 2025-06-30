Every time accused is member of TMC: BJP on gangrape

11:08





Vallabh told ANI, "Despite having a woman Chief Minister, West Bengal has become rank 1 in the exploitation and atrocities against women. It happens every time that the accused is a member of the TMC. TMC always tries to save the accused. It does not stand with the family members of the victim. We demand the immediate resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee, and then only the victim's family will get justice. TMC has become synonymous with the atrocities being committed against women today. TMC MLAs who give statements like why the victim went when college was closed and what the party can do if a friend did such an act should think about how they will feel if something similar happened to women in their family, and others make such statements."





Trinamool Congress on Sunday issued a show cause notice to its party leader and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra following his "unwanted, unnecessary, and insensitive comments" on the alleged gangrape.





The notice, signed by West Bengal TMC President and Rajya Sabha MP Subrata Bakshi has demanded an explanation within three days from Mitra for breaching party discipline, following his remarks on the incident that were widely criticised as victim-blaming.





"A very heinous and extremely sad incident has taken place against a law student in the town of Kolkata. The top leadership of the party has expressed special sorrow over this very sensitive incident of sad and brutal torture and has strongly condemned this incident. The administration is taking necessary action. The miscreants have been identified and arrested promptly," the letter read.





"Your unwanted, unnecessary and insensitive comments on 28th June 2025 in this regard have hurt the image of our party in every way. At the same time, your comments have gone against the strict stand of the party. You are ordered to show cause within the next three days for this behaviour of breach of party discipline," it added.





The controversy erupted after Mitra's comment, where he suggested that the incident could have been avoided if the victim had not gone alone to the location. "This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed... nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this wouldn't have happened. If she had informed someone before going or had taken a couple of friends with her, then this wouldn't have happened," Mitra said on Saturday. -- ANI

