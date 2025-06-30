CRPF intensifies surveillance, deploys K-9, tightens security ahead of Amarnath Yatra

10:09

Jammu-Srinagar Highway is one of the vital routes for thousands of pilgrims. The CRPF has intensified surveillance, deployed K-9 (dog) squads alongside its personnel along the vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a key route used by thousands of pilgrims, and strengthened highway patrols, with a special focus on sensitive stretches, such as the Udhampur sector.





The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Jammu base camp on July 2, 2025, while the Yatra will officially begin on July 3, 2025, via both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. -- ANI

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) has rolled out a robust multi-layered security plan along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), to ensure safety and security of the pilgrims.