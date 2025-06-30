HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CRPF intensifies surveillance, deploys K-9, tightens security ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Mon, 30 June 2025
Share:
10:09
File pic
File pic
Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) has rolled out a robust multi-layered security plan along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), to ensure safety and security of the pilgrims. 

Jammu-Srinagar Highway is one of the vital routes for thousands of pilgrims. The CRPF has intensified surveillance, deployed K-9 (dog) squads alongside its personnel along the vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a key route used by thousands of pilgrims, and strengthened highway patrols, with a special focus on sensitive stretches, such as the Udhampur sector. 

The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Jammu base camp on July 2, 2025, while the Yatra will officially begin on July 3, 2025, via both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Navy ship rescues Oman-bound vessel on fire
LIVE! Navy ship rescues Oman-bound vessel on fire

IAEA chief: Iran may restart uranium enrichment in months
IAEA chief: Iran may restart uranium enrichment in months

While the final military and intelligence assessment has yet to come, Trump has repeatedly claimed to have "completely and totally obliterated" Tehran's nuclear programme.

'Human Error Keeps Dreamliner Reputation Intact'
'Human Error Keeps Dreamliner Reputation Intact'

'Earlier, the NTSB was actively flagging technical issues with Boeing. But now, the narrative is shifting toward 'human error'.''That term is often misunderstood -- it could mean pilots, engineers, refueling staff -- anyone.''But this...

'She broke 40-year marriage': TMC MP slams Mahua Moitra
'She broke 40-year marriage': TMC MP slams Mahua Moitra

Kalyan Banerjee claimed that Moitra, the Krishnanagar MP, was back in India after her honeymoon and started attacking him.

No English, no relatives: Indian woman goes missing in US
No English, no relatives: Indian woman goes missing in US

According to the New York Post, the woman, identified as Simran, arrived on a flight from India on June 20. Surveillance footage shows the woman looking at her phone and seemingly waiting for someone, police said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD