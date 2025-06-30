HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bike-borne men rape, rob car occupants on Pune highway

Mon, 30 June 2025
Share:
23:10
image
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a car and three women occupants robbed of gold ornaments by two motorbike-borne unidentified persons in the wee hours of Monday on a highway in Daund in Pune district of Maharashtra, a police official said. 

The incident took place around 4:15am near Bhigwan on the highway when the car the victims were travelling in halted after the driver wanted to answer nature's call, the official said. 

There were seven people in the car -- the driver aged 70, three women, two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl. 

They were from two different families from a village in Junnar tehsil of Pune district and on their way to temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district, he said. 

"As the driver felt sleepy, he halted the car near a tea stall. When the driver stepped out to answer nature's call, two unidentified men approached the vehicle and threatened the occupants with sharp weapons and robbed gold ornaments. One of the accused then took the 17-year-old girl out of the car and sexually assaulted her," said the officer. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bike-borne men rape, rob car occupants on Pune highway
LIVE! Bike-borne men rape, rob car occupants on Pune highway

BRICS to back India on terror, condemn Pahalgam attack
BRICS to back India on terror, condemn Pahalgam attack

The formulations in the declaration in reference to terrorism is going to be to our "satisfaction", Dammu Ravi, secretary (economic relations) in the external affairs ministry said on Monday.

4 people shot dead in Manipur; Kuki group claims role
4 people shot dead in Manipur; Kuki group claims role

Preliminary reports suggested that they were shot from a point-blank range, another official in the Churachandpur district headquarters said.

Kolkata law college suspends classes indefinitely
Kolkata law college suspends classes indefinitely

The authorities of the South Calcutta Law College, where a student was allegedly by an alumnus and two of her seniors, decided to suspend classes for all students for an indefinite period, a notification issued on Monday said.

Is This Why Trump Met Pak Army Chief?
Is This Why Trump Met Pak Army Chief?

'Trump's sons, and the son of Trump's Mideast envoy Steven Witkoff, are in the crypto business and recently signed deals with Pakistan's crypto council.''It may not be coincidental that not long before the Trump-Munir meeting, the head...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD