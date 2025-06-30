Administrative probe into Puri stampede begins

23:58





Garg, who is also the additional chief secretary has been entrusted with the inquiry into the stampede tragedy near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri during the Rath Yatra.





She visited Puri and inspected the place of tragedy where the stampede took place.





"Today, I saw the spot where the stampede took place on Sunday morning. I have also discussed with the people connected with the incident. I have been allowed 30 days time to inquire into the matter," Garg told reporters at Puri.





The development commissioner also said: "I will also inquire into the circumstances under which such a very unfortunate incident took place. I will also see what more measures could be further taken to avoid such incidents in future."





Apart from verifying the place of occurrence, Garg had a preliminary discussion with Arabinda Padhee, also an IAS officer, who is the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.





Padheee is looking after different aspects of the Rath Yatra including rituals.





Besides, Garg also spoke to the Puri collector and SP.





She had a preliminary discussion with police officers, personnel of Jagannath Temple Police, senior servitors and also some media persons. While Garg completed her first visit to Puri on Monday, sources said she will start the next phase of inquiry after the completion of the Rath Yatra festival on July 8.





She will submit the report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the stampede incident in a month. -- PTI

