2 dead, several injured in Telangana reactor blast

13:08

Representational image

Two people have died and several have been injured in a reactor blast at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district on Monday, said officials. Several workers are also feared trapped. Soon after receiving the information about the incident, 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot and are engaged in firefighting operations.





"The incident took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site. Nearly 15-20 people have been injured. Further details awaited," said Telangana Fire Officials. Meanwhile, the administration is carrying out a rescue operation, and till now, they have not recovered any bodies from the site. -- ANI