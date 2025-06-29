Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra suspended for 24 hours amid heavy rain alert

10:00





While speaking to ANI, Garhwal division commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said that the pilgrimage had been halted temporarily as a precautionary measure.





"I have given instructions to the police and administration officials to stop the pilgrims in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag and Vikasnagar," Pandey said.





The suspension followed a cloudburst that hit Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district, leaving as many as nine workers missing at an under-construction hotel site.





Uttarkashi district magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed that the cloudburst in Baligarh, along the Barkot-Yamunotri Marg, caused severe damage to the hotel construction site.





"Eight-nine workers staying at this under-construction hotel site are missing," Arya stated, adding that the Yamunotri route has also been severely impacted. -- ANI

The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for the next 24 hours following a heavy rain alert, officials said on Sunday.