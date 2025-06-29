UP to plant 1 cr saplings along roadsides to mark Van Mahotsav from July 1

18:06

File image





The move comes as a part of the state's monsoon plantation target of 35 crore trees during the 2025 year.





According to the statement, the nodal agency for the plantation drive, the forest department has completed preparations for the campaign.





A total of 52.43 crore saplings have been prepared in 2,586 nurseries across the state to ensure successful implementation.





In addition to roadside plantations, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority will carry out the plantation of 2.5 lakh saplings along expressways, further supporting the state's green agenda.





UPEIDA will plant saplings near five major expressways including, Bundelkhand Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway and Agra-?Lucknow Expressway.





The campaign is being conducted with the cooperation of various departments, showcasing a coordinated effort to expand forest cover and promote ecological sustainability throughout Uttar Pradesh.





Mission director of the Plantation Campaign 2025, Deepak Kumar said, "As per the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all preparations for planting 35 crore saplings across Uttar Pradesh are now complete." -- PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department will plant 1.14 crore saplings along roadsides, to mark Van Mahotsav from July 1 to 7, an official statement said on Sunday.