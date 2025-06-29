HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP to plant 1 cr saplings along roadsides to mark Van Mahotsav from July 1

Sun, 29 June 2025
Share:
18:06
File image
File image
The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department will plant 1.14 crore saplings along roadsides, to mark Van Mahotsav from July 1 to 7, an official statement said on Sunday.

The move comes as a part of the state's monsoon plantation target of 35 crore trees during the 2025 year.

According to the statement, the nodal agency for the plantation drive, the forest department has completed preparations for the campaign. 

A total of 52.43 crore saplings have been prepared in 2,586 nurseries across the state to ensure successful implementation.

In addition to roadside plantations, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority will carry out the plantation of 2.5 lakh saplings along expressways, further supporting the state's green agenda.

UPEIDA will plant saplings near five major expressways including, Bundelkhand Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway and Agra-?Lucknow Expressway.

The campaign is being conducted with the cooperation of various departments, showcasing a coordinated effort to expand forest cover and promote ecological sustainability throughout Uttar Pradesh.                  

Mission director of the Plantation Campaign 2025, Deepak Kumar said, "As per the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all preparations for planting 35 crore saplings across Uttar Pradesh are now complete." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha temple to bar devotees in western, revealing attire
LIVE! Maha temple to bar devotees in western, revealing attire

Puri stampede: Collector, SP shifted, 2 cops suspended
Puri stampede: Collector, SP shifted, 2 cops suspended

The CM appointed Khurda district collector Chanchal Rana as the new collector of Puri.

India-Pak likely to face off in Asia Cup in September
India-Pak likely to face off in Asia Cup in September

Originally, India were the hosts for Asia Cup 2025 but the tensions against Pakistan have forced the ACC to look for new a host.

Shivakumar may replace Sidda in 2-3 months: Cong MLA
Shivakumar may replace Sidda in 2-3 months: Cong MLA

These remarks from a legislator considered close to Shivakumar come amid renewed speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka later this year.

Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: 8 engineers face action
Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: 8 engineers face action

Seven engineers including two chief engineers were suspended with immediate effect while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired superintendent engineer, he added.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD