Uddhav-Raj protest cancelled as Hindi order withdrawn

20:48

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut said the joint protest by his party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on July 5 stands cancelled after the Maharashtra government withdrew GRs on Hindi and the three-language policy for state schools on Sunday.





Amid a growing chorus against the introduction of Hindi from classes 1 to 5, the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet decided to withdraw two GRs (government orders) on the implementation of the three-language policy.





"The government withdrew the GR that made Hindi mandatory. This is a victory of Marathi unity and fear of Thackerays coming together. The July 5 morcha will not take place now. This is brand Thackeray," Raut said. -- PTI