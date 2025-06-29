HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TMC leader's remarks on student's gang rape spark row

Sun, 29 June 2025
Share:
10:53
image
A day after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee's controversial remark on the gang rape of a law student, senior party leader and MLA Madan Mitra on Saturday said that the incident would not have happened had the student taken a couple of friends with her or informed people before going there. 

"This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed, don't go, nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this incident wouldn't have happened," Mitra said. 

"If she had informed someone before going or had taken a couple of friends with her, then this wouldn't have happened. The one who committed this dirty deed took advantage of the situation," he said. 

On Friday Banerjee said, "If a friend rapes a friend, how can you ensure security? Will the police be there in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)?" 

The TMC distanced itself from the comments of the two leaders and termed them as their personal statements. 

"The remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra concerning the heinous crime at South Calcutta Law College were made in their personal capacities. The party unequivocally disassociates itself from their statements and strongly condemns the same. These views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever," it posted on X. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TMC leaders remarks on student's gang rape spark row
LIVE! TMC leaders remarks on student's gang rape spark row

3 killed, 50 hurt in Puri temple stampede; 6 critical
3 killed, 50 hurt in Puri temple stampede; 6 critical

The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, Puri district collector Siddharth S Swain said.

RCB pacer accused of sexual exploitation
RCB pacer accused of sexual exploitation

Ghaziabad woman files complaint against RCB pacer Yash Dayal alleging exploitation on pretext of marriage.

India slams Pak for dragging it into Waziristan attack
India slams Pak for dragging it into Waziristan attack

At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 injured in the attack on Saturday.

Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: 8 engineers face action
Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: 8 engineers face action

Seven engineers including two chief engineers were suspended with immediate effect while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired superintendent engineer, he added.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD