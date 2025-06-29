HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Share:

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TMC leaders remarks on student's gang rape spark row
LIVE! TMC leaders remarks on student's gang rape spark row

3 killed, 50 hurt in Puri temple stampede; 6 critical
3 killed, 50 hurt in Puri temple stampede; 6 critical

The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, Puri district collector Siddharth S Swain said.

RCB pacer accused of sexual exploitation
RCB pacer accused of sexual exploitation

Ghaziabad woman files complaint against RCB pacer Yash Dayal alleging exploitation on pretext of marriage.

India slams Pak for dragging it into Waziristan attack
India slams Pak for dragging it into Waziristan attack

At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 injured in the attack on Saturday.

Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: 8 engineers face action
Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: 8 engineers face action

Seven engineers including two chief engineers were suspended with immediate effect while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired superintendent engineer, he added.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD