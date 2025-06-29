Stampede: Puri collector, SP shifted, cops suspended

14:35

Terming the negligence leading to the stampede as unpardonable, Majhi also announced the suspension of two police officers DCP Bishnu Pati and commandant Ajay Padhi an official release said.





The CM appointed Khurda district collector Chanchal Rana as the new collector of Puri.





Agrawal will be replaced by Pinak Mishra as Puri SP. Majhi also ordered an administrative inquiry into the matter to be carried out under the supervision of the development commissioner.





The Odisha government will provide financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, the release added.





At least three persons, including two women, were killed and around 50 others injured in a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri on Sunday morning, officials said.





The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, they said. -- PTI

In a punitive measure following the Puri temple stampede that left three people dead and nearly 50 injured on Sunday, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi ordered the transfer of district collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Vineet Agrawal.