Shah rules out talks with Maoists, urges to surrender

Sun, 29 June 2025
18:21
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday ruled out any talks with Maoists and said the cadre of the proscribed outfit should give up arms, surrender before the police, and join the mainstream. 

Addressing a rally after inaugurating the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad in Telangana, Shah also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is still raising questions on Operation Sindoor, should see the weak appearance of Pakistan to understand the effectiveness of the operation. 

"Congress asks (the Centre) to hold discussions with these people (Maoists). Our government's policy is 'no talk' with those who hold arms. Give up weapons, surrender, and join the mainstream,' Shah said. 

He further said that about 10,000 people in the Northeast gave up weapons and joined the mainstream. 

They even contested elections held for positions ranging from the Taluk level to state assemblies. Similarly, more than 2,000 Maoists have surrendered in the past one and a half years. 

"Give up weapons and surrender. If you don't surrender, we have decided that before 31 March 2026, Naxalism will be finished in this country," the home minister said.

