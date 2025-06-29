Self-styled godman held near Pune for black magic, voyeurism

10:28





The accused, identified as Prasad Bhimrao Tamdar (29) was running an ashram in the Bavdhan area under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police area, where he claimed to provide solutions to various issues of people through astrology and black magic.





According to police officials, Tamdar would ask his visitors to download an app on their mobiles, which would give him access to their phones.





He would then ask his visitors to engage in sexual acts with women, including sex workers and he watched secretly on his phone.





As per the district commissioner of police, Bapu Bangar, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, four complaints had been filed against the accused.





Tamdar has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Aghori practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.





Further investigation is underway. -- ANI

