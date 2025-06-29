HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Self-styled godman held near Pune for black magic, voyeurism

Sun, 29 June 2025
10:28
image
Pimpri Chinchwad Police arrested a self-proclaimed godman for allegedly practising black magic, cheating people and secretly keeping a watch on them through a mobile phone, stated a senior police official.

The accused, identified as Prasad Bhimrao Tamdar (29) was running an ashram in the Bavdhan area under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police area, where he claimed to provide solutions to various issues of people through astrology and black magic.

According to police officials, Tamdar would ask his visitors to download an app on their mobiles, which would give him access to their phones. 

He would then ask his visitors to engage in sexual acts with women, including sex workers and he watched secretly on his phone.

As per the district commissioner of police, Bapu Bangar, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, four complaints had been filed against the accused.

Tamdar has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Aghori practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Further investigation is underway. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 people killed, 50 hurt in stampede at temple in Puri
LIVE! 3 people killed, 50 hurt in stampede at temple in Puri

India slams Pak for dragging it into Waziristan attack
India slams Pak for dragging it into Waziristan attack

At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 injured in the attack on Saturday.

Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: 8 engineers face action
Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: 8 engineers face action

Seven engineers including two chief engineers were suspended with immediate effect while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired superintendent engineer, he added.

RCB pacer accused of sexual exploitation
RCB pacer accused of sexual exploitation

Ghaziabad woman files complaint against RCB pacer Yash Dayal alleging exploitation on pretext of marriage.

Hamas leader Issa, Oct 7 attack mastermind, killed by IDF
Hamas leader Issa, Oct 7 attack mastermind, killed by IDF

The IDF in a late Saturday night post said that Issa was one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023 attack.

