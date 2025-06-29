HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Seek devotees' forgiveness, tender apology for Puri stampede: Odisha CM

Sun, 29 June 2025
12:21
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday sought forgiveness from devotees of Lord Jagannath for the stampede near a temple in Puri, and tendered an apology on behalf of his government for the incident that left at least three people dead. 

Around 50 others were also injured in the stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. 

"I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of devotees who lost their lives... pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow," Majhi said in a post on X. 

He also said that security lapses behind the incident will be probed and those found guilty would face stringent action. 

"This negligence is unpardonable. An immediate investigation into the security lapses will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible," Majhi said. 

The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, the officials said. 

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of six people is critical, they said. -- PTI

