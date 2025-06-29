HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Robbery attempt foiled on Visakha express in Andhra, police fire in air

Sun, 29 June 2025
A robbery attempt on the Visakha Express, which runs between Secunderabad to Bhubaneswar was foiled near Tummala Cheruvu in Palnadu district early on Sunday, said the police. 

According to the police, two unidentified suspects pulled the alarm chain between 3:30 and 3:45 am on Sunday. 

As per Standard Operating Procedure, escort police deboarded the train to investigate, prompting culprits to flee into the open fields. 

Despite warnings, they hurled stones at the police. 

The escort personnel fired five rounds from a 9mm pistol and four rounds from a .303 rifle in the air to deter them. 

No injuries were reported and no passengers harmed during the incident, Guntur Railway DSP B Akkeshwara Rao told PTI, adding that the train resumed after a 10-minute halt. 

The same gang is suspected to have been involved in some of the previous thefts near Nadikudi. 

The police suspect a seven-member group from Bihar-Maharashtra operates along this vulnerable stretch. 

"Intensified summer patrols are underway as a preventive step. We will catch the culprits very soon," said Rao. -- PTI

