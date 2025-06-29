Red alert for rain in Himachal, railway line shut

19:26

The meteorological centre in Shimla issued a 'red' alert on Sunday for very heavy downpour in 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh, while services on the Shimla-Kalka rail line were suspended for hours till the debris and trees fallen on the tracks following overnight rains were removed.





A landslide near Koti on the Shimla-Kalka national highway (NH-5), connecting Shimla and Chandigarh, damaged some stretches of the road, resulting in a two-to-three-km-long traffic jam for hours.





Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said two-way traffic has been restored near Chakki Mod on NH-5, which was damaged due to landslides, and police are facilitating traffic movement.





An alternative route via the Jangeshu road was also closed due to fallen debris, which is being cleared.





Traffic from Kasauli towards Chandigarh will be diverted via Jangeshu once the road is cleared.





Of the 12 districts, the 'red' alert was issued for 10 -- Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Kullu and Chamba -- for June 29.





The Met office has warned of landslides, waterlogging, damage to vulnerable structures, traffic congestions and disruptions in essential services.





Heavy rains caused massive damage in the state in 2023, when the MeT office issued a 'red' alert in the months of July and August.





More than 550 people died that year, in the worst-ever monsoon disaster in Himachal Pradesh.





The train service on the Shimla-Kalka railway line -- a UNESCO world heritage site -- was disrupted on Sunday as boulders and trees fell on the track near Solan's Koti area after heavy rain, officials said.





The repair work is underway, they added.





The first train that was scheduled to arrive in the morning is stuck at the Koti railway station, while other trains have been halted at Gumman and Kalka.





Videos of passengers, waiting for hours, expressing their anger have surfaced online. Stones, trees and debris have fallen at various stretches of the rail line not only in Koti but also till Shimla.





A bridge on the road leading to the Himuda Complex near the Truck Union in the Barotiwala industrial area of Solan district has been washed away and the road to the Himuda Complex Mandhala and Bagguwala closed.





The Bald river in the Baddi area of the district is on surge and taking a fierce form near Jhadmajri.





A threat of damage in the surrounding areas looms as continuous rains are going on for hours.





Reports of water up to four feet entering more than 20 houses in Shivalik Nagar in Jhadmajri in the Baddi industrial area have also arrived.





Due to a lack of proper drainage, this problem is an annual affair during rains.





Locals have informed the administration about the incident.





A makeshift canteen of tin sheets came down on NH-5, near Waknaghat.





The shed was empty because a tin shed had fallen there due to a landslide during the last rain, after which the administration got it vacated. -- PTI





IMAGE: Clearance work is underway after the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway line got disrupted due to persistent heavy rainfall that led to landslides and a three-hour delay in services, in Solan on Sunday. Photograph: Solan Police via ANI Photo