Puri stampede: Will take stern action, says Odisha min

The visuals showed DGP Khurania arriving at the Gudicha Temple, while the police managed the crowd.





Earlier, speaking to ANI over the phone, Odisha law minister Prithviraj Harichandan said that the state DGP has been sent to the site of the incident.





Harichandan said, "It is an unfortunate incident. We are taking note of that. I spoke with the CM this morning. We are taking stringent action. DGP has been sent to the spot."





"Three people have passed away because of suffocation in the huge gathering. Six to seven people are injured. I am moving to Puri. I am monitoring the situation over the phone. We are trying our best to manage the crowd. Additional police have been deployed. The reasons for the incident are being investigated," Harichandan said.





"The situation is now under control and the people are having darshan...", he added.





The mishap took place early on Sunday morning.





The chariots had arrived at Saradha Bali from the Jagannath Temple on Saturday, a day after the Rath Yatra commenced. -- ANI

