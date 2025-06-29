Odisha announces Rs 25L aid for stampede victims' kin

15:47





According to a press note by the Odisha CMO, the incident occurred during the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri, as overcrowding led to the unfortunate demise of three devotees.





Expressing deep sorrow, Majhi announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased devotee.





The chief minister has ordered a detailed administrative inquiry into the incident to be conducted under the supervision of the development commissioner.





He also directed the transfer of the district collector and superintendent of police.





Chanchal Rana has been appointed as the new district collector, and Pinak Mishra as the new SP.





The chief minister reaffirmed that Rath Yatra is a source of pride for Odisha and assured strict action against those responsible for the mishap.





He emphasised that such incidents must not recur, ensuring the safety and sanctity of the festival in the future. -- ANI

