Newborn found dumped in basket in Navi Mumbai; parents leave behind 'sorry' note

Sun, 29 June 2025
16:22
A three-day-old girl has been found abandoned in a basket in Navi Mumbai, with her parents leaving a note in it, apologising and expressing their inability to raise her due to their poor financial condition, police said on Sunday.

A local resident on Saturday alerted the police about the infant lying in a blue coloured basket on a roadside at Takka Colony in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai.

The police rushed to the spot and took the child into their custody, an official said.

A note written in English was also found in the basket, wherein the newborn's parents claimed their financial condition was not sound, due to which they will not be able to raise the child, he said.

The girl's parents also said "sorry" in the note, as they were not able to do anything and had no other option, the official added.

The police took the baby to a pediatrician, who checked her and found she was stable, he said. -- PTI

