Monsoon reaches Delhi; covers entire country 9 days early

Sun, 29 June 2025
15:28
File image
The monsoon on Sunday covered Delhi two days after the normal date of June 27 and advanced over the remaining parts of the country nine days before the usual date of July 8, the India meteorological department said. 

According to IMD data, this is the earliest the monsoon has covered the entire country since 2020, when it did so by June 26. 

"The monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and entire Delhi today, June 29 2025," the IMD said in a statement. 

It said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue in many parts of northwest, central, east and northeast India over the next seven days. 

Extremely heavy rain may occur in some areas of Jharkhand on June 29 and 30 and in Odisha on June 29, the weather department added. 

The rain-bearing system usually makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. 

It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15. 

This year, the monsoon reached Kerala on May 24, its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it arrived on May 23. 

Supported by strong low-pressure systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the monsoon advanced rapidly over the next few days, covering areas up to central Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the entire northeast by May 29. 

However, this was followed by a prolonged stagnation of around 18 days, from May 29 to June 16. -- PTI

