HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man held for offering namaaz in temple premises in UP's Budaun

Sun, 29 June 2025
Share:
20:25
image
A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for offering namaaz in the temple premises in Dataganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, police said. 

Circle Officer K K Tiwari said that a video went viral of a man offering namaz in the premises of an ancient temple named Brahmadev Devasthan in Papad village of Dataganj Police Station area.

Some Hindu organisations staged a protest over this incident, police said. 

Tiwari said that police force was deployed in the temple premises as soon as information in this regard was received and a man, identified as Ali Hasan, who was seen offering namaaz in the video, was arrested.

The officer said that action is being taken against the accused.

Efforts are also being made to know whether he has done such an act on his own or someone else is also behind it, he added.

The local residents and the Hindu organisations have demanded the administration to ensure that strict monitoring is done to maintain the dignity of religious places and strict steps should be taken so that such incidents are not repeated in future.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Red alert for rain in Himachal, railway line shut
LIVE! Red alert for rain in Himachal, railway line shut

'Lost jets', claims defence attache; Cong slams govt
'Lost jets', claims defence attache; Cong slams govt

The Congress on Sunday cited the reported comments of India's defence attache to Indonesia that the Indian Air Force lost fighter jets to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and accused the government of having 'misled' the country.

TMC acts against MLA over student gang rape remarks
TMC acts against MLA over student gang rape remarks

The TMC distanced itself from the comments of the two leaders and termed them as their personal statements.

'Modi govt fulfilling message of Prophet Muhammad'
'Modi govt fulfilling message of Prophet Muhammad'

Bharatiya Janata Party National general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Sunday that the BJP government does not work for the people by asking their religion and added that they are fulfilling the message of Prophet Muhammad by empowering...

162 students trapped in flooded Jharkhand school rescued
162 students trapped in flooded Jharkhand school rescued

The students were trapped in the school located at Pandarsoli on the Haldipokhar-Kowali Road in Kowali police station area since Saturday night after the premises got flooded due to heavy rain.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD