Maha govt withdraws order on Hindi in schools

Sun, 29 June 2025
Amid a growing chorus against the introduction of the Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs (government orders) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced the formation of a committee under educationist Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward and implementation of the language policy.

Fadnavis alleged that as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had accepted the recommendations of the Dr Raghunath Mashelkar committee to introduce a three-language policy from class 1 to 12 and set up a committee on the policy implementation.

"The state cabinet has decided to withdraw the Government Resolutions (GR) issued in April and June regarding the implementation of the three-language policy from class one. A committee headed by Dr Narendra Jadhav will be formed to recommend implementation (of the three-language formula)," Fadnavis said.

The Fadnavis government had issued a GR on April 16, making Hindi a compulsory third language for students in classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools.

Amid backlash, the government issued an amended GR on June 17 making Hindi an optional language.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT supporters burn an effigy during a protest against Maharashtra government mandating Hindi as the default third language in schools, in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

