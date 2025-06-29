HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kajol-starrer 'Maa' earns Rs 11.19 crore at box office in two days

Sun, 29 June 2025
Maa, headlined by Bollywood star Kajol, has collected Rs 11.19 crore nett at the domestic box office in two days, the makers said on Sunday. 

Also starring Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma and Ronit Roy alongside Kajol, the film released in theatres on Friday. 

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, the mythological horror film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. 

It is written by Saiwyn Quadras and directed by Vishal Furia, known for Lapachhapi, Criminal Justice and Chhori

The makers shared the box office collection on the X handle, featuring the film's poster. 

The text on it read, "Maa makers her mark! 11.19 crore NBOC India." 

It further had a day-wise breakdown of the collection. 

The film opened with Rs 4.93 crore and went on to earn Rs 6.26 crore on the following day at the domestic box office. 

"This mytho-horror is leaving a mark on your hearts and at the box office! #MaaTheFilm - in cinemas NOW. Book tickets now," read the caption of the post. -- PTI

