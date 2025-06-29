HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
J-K to create unique family identification for every household

Sun, 29 June 2025
16:36
Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to create a unique family identification for every household in the Union territory, in a move to streamline the delivery of public services.

Officials said on Sunday that the initiative will also enhance beneficiary outreach and serve as a unified source of truth for planning and monitoring across government departments.

Chief secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to lay the groundwork for creation of the family IDs for every household in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

The chief secretary underscored the transformative potential of the family ID system, saying that creation of these IDs will provide invaluable insights into the traction of beneficiary-oriented schemes among the public, while simultaneously ensuring that every eligible citizen receives the benefits rightfully due to them.

"It is a critical step towards fostering a more accountable and responsive administration," Dulloo said.

Secretary, planning, development and monitoring department,Talat Parvez, provided a comprehensive overview of the programme.

While delving into background of the initiative, Parvez emphasised the pressing need for such a unified system in J-K, detailing the immense potential benefits for the populace and outlining a robust implementation plan.

Secretary, Information Technology Piyush Singla, elaborated on his department's crucial role in achieving the objectives of this ambitious programme. -- PTI 

