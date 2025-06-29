Hydroponic weed valued at over Rs 26 crore seized in Mumbai; three held

11:09





Acting on inputs, a team from the Oshiwara police station intercepted two Indonesian nationals in the western suburb of Jogeshwari on Friday, a police official said.





The duo was carrying 21.55 kilograms of hydroponic weed, with a potential to fetch Rs 21.55 crore in the illicit drug market, he said.





The two, identified as Budi Wiyono (44) and Rakhmat Ardi Hidayat (39), were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.





Hydroponic ganja is grown without soil, using a water-based nutrient solution. It can also be grown indoors, said officials.





Meanwhile, the Customs staff recovered 5.11 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 5.11 crore from an Indian at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Friday, an official said.





The accused passenger had arrived in the city from Bangkok, the official said, adding that he was arrested under the NDPS Act. -- PTI

The authorities have seized hydroponic ganja valued at over Rs 26 crore from two different locations in Mumbai and arrested three persons, officials said on Saturday.