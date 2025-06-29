Himachal Pradesh: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for heavy rain

12:31

File image





According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, an orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kullu, and Mandi, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 48 hours.





Additionally, yellow alerts have been issued for Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Chamba, forecasting light to moderate rainfall in these regions.





The India meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in several districts of Himachal Pradesh in the next few hours.





IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra, with a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely to occur at isolated places.





"Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in the Districts of Kullu, Una, and Chamba," it added.





The weather department also warned of light rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Kinnaur, Lahul, and Spiti during the next 3 to 4 hours. -- ANI

The India meteorological department has issued orange alerts for multiple districts in Himachal Pradesh, as the state continues to witness heavy rainfall, particularly in the capital city, Shimla, over the past 24 hours.