Chennai bizman donates Rs 51 lakh to Tirumala Vidyadana Trust

17:26

A view of the Tirupati Balaji temple/ANI Photo





The cheque was handed over to TTD additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary in Tirumala, according to an official press release.





Srinivasan donated Rs 51,00,001 to the Sri Venkateswara Vidyadana Trust on Saturday, the temple body said in the release.





The trust provides educational support for underprivileged students by depositing funds in nationalised banks and using the interest to offer scholarships and academic assistance.





It also provides free education, study materials, and other aid to eligible students across various institutions. -- PTI

Chennai-based businessman Gopal Srinivasan has donated Rs 51 lakh to the Sri Venkateswara Vidyadana Trust, which supports educational initiatives.