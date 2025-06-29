Bodies of minor girl, youth found near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

15:08





According to the police, seeing the degree and extent of decomposition, it appears that the two died about a week ago. The bodies were recovered on Saturday.





A Pakistani SIM card and an identity card of the man, named Ravi Kumar (18), was also recovered from the spot, they said.





Jaisalmer SP Sudhir Chaudhary said the bodies were discovered in the Sadhewala area, located approximately 10-12 kilometers inside Indian territory from the International Border.





The bodies were sent to the Ramgarh community health centre mortuary and a post-mortem examination will determine the cause of death, he said.





It was not immediately clear whether the girl and the youth were Indian or Pakistani citizens.





The matter is being investigated further. -- PTI

