Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: MP govt takes action against 8 engineers

Sun, 29 June 2025
The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday suspended seven engineers including two chief engineers of the Public Works Department for the `faulty design' of the new rail over bridge in Aishbagh area of Bhopal with an unusual 90-degree turn. 

"I took cognizance of the serious negligence in the construction of Aishbagh ROB and ordered an inquiry. On the basis of the inquiry report, action has been taken against eight PWD engineers," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on X late on Saturday evening. 

Seven engineers including two chief engineers were suspended with immediate effect while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired superintendent engineer, he added. 

The construction agency and design consultant have been blacklisted, and a committee has been formed to make necessary improvements in the ROB, the chief minister said. 

"The ROB will be inaugurated only after improvements are made," he added. 

The newly built over-bridge became a subject of criticism and ridicule with local residents and netizens questioning its design and wondering how vehicles would negotiate the sharp 90-degree turn. -- PTI

