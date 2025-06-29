HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Air India flight from Tokyo diverted to Kolkata

Sun, 29 June 2025
21:50
A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Tokyo's Haneda Airport was diverted to Kolkata on Sunday due to 'persistent warm temperature' in the cabin.

The aircraft, however, landed safely, Air India said in a statement. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly our passengers to Delhi at the earliest, the airline statement said.

'Air India flight AI357 operating from Haneda to Delhi on June 29 made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperature experienced in the cabin,' Air India said.

The aircraft is currently undergoing checks, it stated, adding that its ground teams in Kolkata are providing all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen diversion.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Amid Hindi row, Maha govt withdraws 3-language policy
Amid Hindi row, Maha govt withdraws 3-language policy

Facing mounting opposition to the introduction of Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs (government orders) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

Uddhav, Raj claim victory after Hindi order withdrawn
Uddhav, Raj claim victory after Hindi order withdrawn

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the Maharashtra government lost to the power of 'Marathi manoos' after it withdrew two GRs (government resolutions) on the implementation of Hindi, part of the...

'Lost jets', claims defence attache; Cong slams govt
'Lost jets', claims defence attache; Cong slams govt

The Congress on Sunday cited the reported comments of India's defence attache to Indonesia that the Indian Air Force lost fighter jets to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and accused the government of having 'misled' the country.

Red alert in many states as monsoon covers India
Red alert in many states as monsoon covers India

The labourers, who are said to be of Nepali origin, were engaged in the construction of a hotel.

Gajar halwa to Aamras: What Shubhanshu took to space
Gajar halwa to Aamras: What Shubhanshu took to space

Shukla shared these details in an 18-minute interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday from the International Space Station that is orbiting the earth at an altitude of 400 km.

