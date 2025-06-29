HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' earns Rs 107.78 cr at box office

Sun, 29 June 2025
Share:
16:45
image
Aamir Khan-starrer "Sitaare Zameen Par" has collected over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. 

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka. 

Billed as a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed movie Taare Zameen Par, it released in theatres on June 20. 

The film opened with Rs 10.7 crore nett at the domestic box office. 

The total box office collection stands at Rs 107.78 crore nett, according to a press release. 

Sitaare Zameen Par follows the journey of a basketball coach (Aamir), who mentors ten differently-abled individuals. 

Alongside Aamir, the film also stars Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. 

Aamir's Taare Zameen Par released in 2007, starring Darsheel Safary alongside the actor. 

In the film, Aamir portrayed the role of a school teacher who helps Safary's character uncover his potential after discovering he has dyslexia. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Odisha announces Rs 25L aid for stampede victims' kin
LIVE! Odisha announces Rs 25L aid for stampede victims' kin

Puri stampede: Collector, SP shifted, 2 cops suspended
Puri stampede: Collector, SP shifted, 2 cops suspended

The CM appointed Khurda district collector Chanchal Rana as the new collector of Puri.

India-Pak likely to face off in Asia Cup in September
India-Pak likely to face off in Asia Cup in September

Originally, India were the hosts for Asia Cup 2025 but the tensions against Pakistan have forced the ACC to look for new a host.

Shivakumar may replace Sidda in 2-3 months: Cong MLA
Shivakumar may replace Sidda in 2-3 months: Cong MLA

These remarks from a legislator considered close to Shivakumar come amid renewed speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka later this year.

Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: 8 engineers face action
Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: 8 engineers face action

Seven engineers including two chief engineers were suspended with immediate effect while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired superintendent engineer, he added.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD