Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' earns Rs 107.78 cr at box office

16:45





Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka.





Billed as a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed movie Taare Zameen Par, it released in theatres on June 20.





The film opened with Rs 10.7 crore nett at the domestic box office.





The total box office collection stands at Rs 107.78 crore nett, according to a press release.





Sitaare Zameen Par follows the journey of a basketball coach (Aamir), who mentors ten differently-abled individuals.





Alongside Aamir, the film also stars Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.





Aamir's Taare Zameen Par released in 2007, starring Darsheel Safary alongside the actor.





In the film, Aamir portrayed the role of a school teacher who helps Safary's character uncover his potential after discovering he has dyslexia. -- PTI

